FPX Nickel releases optimistic economic impact numbers for its Baptiste project

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF) released an economic impact study for its Baptiste nickel project in central British Columbia. The company engaged Mansfield Consulting to assess the potential regional, provincial, and national economic impact of the Baptiste Nickel Project. The impact study is based on the findings of FPX Nickel’s pre-feasibility study from September 2023. Company studies indicate the mine has a life of over 30 years.

The consultant’s impact study found the project will generate a total gross domestic product (GDP) of $45.6 billion. The company’s report estimates total labour-related income adds up to $17.5 billion. Mansfield Consulting also gave total estimates on government tax revenues from the project. The company’s numbers show a total direct, indirect and induced revenues of around $15.5 billion. The consultant’s report breaks down tax as follows: Federal taxes at $6.2 billion, provincial taxes assessed at $8.5 billion, and municipal taxes coming in at $0.8 billion.

The consulting company also estimated total employment at 1,100 direct and 3,400 indirect jobs created per year from construction to the end of operations over the life of mine. The consultant’s economic impact study also found an impressive local impact from the project. Its numbers say about 600 residents of the Bulkley-Nechako/Prince George region will be employed ever year on average over 32 years of the mine’s life. The company’s numbers are assuming about 61% of the mine positions will be filled regionally.

Martin Turenne, CEO of FPX Nickel, stated, "This study clearly demonstrates the economic value of Baptiste to central B.C., the province, and Canada, positioning the project as one with not just regional, but national significance for more than 30 years."

More information about the Baptiste project and/or FPX Nickel is posted at www.FpxNickel.com.