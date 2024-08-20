Green Technology Metals secures $8M from EcoPro Innovation for Ontario’s first integrated lithium plant

In a pivotal move that underscores the growing importance of sustainable energy resources, Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1), a Canadian-focused lithium company, has secured an $8 million investment from South Korean battery metals giant, EcoPro Innovation. This strategic partnership is set to spearhead the development of Ontario’s first integrated lithium production operation, marking a significant milestone in North America’s electrical vehicle (EV) battery supply chain.

This partnership will cover the entire spectrum of lithium production, from mining and raw material extraction to processing and conversion.

"EcoPro stands out as a top-tier strategic partner, bringing invaluable experience in owning and operating, not only successful lithium conversion facilities but also nickel precursor and cathode active material facilities globally. Their global scale and expertise in manufacturing and supplying battery-grade lithium chemicals will greatly benefit GT1 as we advance our integrated strategy in North America," said GT1 managing director Cameron Henry.

At the heart of this collaboration is the proposed lithium conversion facility in Ontario, which will produce lithium hydroxide—a critical component for EV batteries. EcoPro’s extensive experience in lithium hydroxide production and its proprietary extraction technology make it an ideal partner for this ambitious project. The companies have already taken steps towards realizing this facility by submitting a joint funding application to Invest Ontario, seeking government support.

This Ontario facility is part of a broader strategy by EcoPro, which is also constructing plants in Quebec and Hungary. These developments are expected to be completed and operational before construction begins on the Ontario facility, providing EcoPro with valuable insights and experience to ensure the project's success.

The establishment of this facility will be a major milestone for Ontario, positioning the province as a crucial player in the global EV battery supply chain. With substantial investments already flowing into Ontario’s battery electric vehicle sector, the addition of a lithium hydroxide facility will further cement its status as a leader in the industry.

In the coming months, GT1 and EcoPro will engage with both provincial and federal governments to secure additional funding through the strategic innovation fund. This support will be vital in ensuring the project’s rapid advancement and maximizing its economic and environmental benefits for Ontario and Canada.

For more information, visit www.GreenTM.com.au and www.EcoPro.co.kr/eng/sub010302.