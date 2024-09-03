Imagine Lithium reports 3.1 million indicated tonnes at 0.85% Li2O in Jackpot resource 

Imagine Lithium (TSXV:ILI; OTCQB:ARXRF) has released its initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Jackpot property in the Georgia Lake area near Nipigon, Ont. The resources are contained within two optimized conceptual open pits: the Jackpot pit and the Casino Royale pit. The Jackpot pit includes 3.1 million tonnes grading 0.85% Li 2 O of indicated resources and 2.2 million tonnes grading 0.82% Li 2 O of inferred resources. The Casino Royale pit contains 3.1 million tonnes of inferred resources at 1.00% Li 2 O. The Casino Royale zone remains open in all directions with ongoing exploration aimed at expanding this discovery.



"There are several areas of the deposit which remain open as well as new pegmatite targets which are untested. The nearby infrastructure is a major advantage for future development of the project as its proximity to a workforce, power, highway and ports, distinguishes Jackpot from other lithium projects which are much more remote and therefore expensive to develop,” said Imagine Lithium president J.C. St-Amour.



The project also benefits from its location near the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway, providing shipping access to global processing plants. The area is also close to planned giga factories in southern Ontario and a potential lithium hydroxide plant in Thunder Bay or Red Rock.

Metallurgical testing conducted by SGS Canada reported a Li 2 O recovery rate of up to 81.5%, further supporting the project’s viability.

The initial resource estimate for Jackpot reflects the mineralized continuity across various Li 2 O cut-off grades demonstrating the potential for resource expansion. With several areas of the deposit still open and new with untested pegmatite targets, Imagine Lithium sees significant potential for further growth at Jackpot.

For more details, visit www.ImagineLithium.com.