Join industry leaders at Cen-Can 2024 in Thunder Bay on Sept. 11-12

The Central Canada Resource Expo (Cen-Can 2024) takes place in Thunder Bay on Sept. 11-12, 2024. This event brings together professionals from the mining, energy and construction sectors to connect, learn and explore opportunities that shape the future of these industries.

Hosted at Fort William Gardens, Cen-Can 2024 offers more than 300 exhibits, live demonstrations and presentations on key industry topics. It is a great opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, gain insights from experts and see the latest advancements in resource technology.

Key sessions include a presentation on the state of the mining industry by Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie, as well as an address by Northern Development Minister Greg Rickford. Attendees can also explore the prospector’s tent where junior mining companies will share their latest projects and developments.

This expo is not just for those deep in the industry – it is a valuable experience for anyone looking to understand the forces shaping the resource sector. The job fair offers a chance to explore career opportunities while the networking sessions provide a platform to build relationships that could drive future collaborations.

Whether you are interested in mining, energy or construction, Cen-Can 2024 is the event to attend this September. Get your ticket for $25 or use a discount code to attend for free.

Mark your calendar and do not miss this chance to be part of the conversation that will define the future of Canada’s resource industries.

For more information, visit www.Virtex.CenCanExpo.ca.