JV article: Blue Moon Metals fast-tracks copper projects

As global demand for critical minerals intensifies, Blue Moon Metals (TSXV: MOON; US-OTC: BMOOF) is advancing multiple copper projects in parallel. With construction underway at its primary Nussir project in Norway, Blue Moon aims to move quickly from exploration to production.

The Northern Miner video host Devan Murugan spoke with Blue Moon Metals president and CEO Christian Kargl-Simard. The CEO joined Blue Moon in November after leading Adventus Mining (TSXV: ADZN) through its development phase.

Devan Murugan: You’ve recently started underground work at Nussir in Norway. Why is this project central to your strategy?

Christian Kargl-Simard: Nussir is unique. We acquired a shovel-ready copper project benefiting from 20 years of engineering, permitting and drilling work, worth about $32 million (C$44 million). While many companies talk about building copper mines, very few are doing it – we're one of them. There are only a handful of new copper mines under construction globally right now, and Nussir positions us strongly in that rare category.

DM: Unlike many juniors seeking quick flips, you’re determined to become a long-term producer. Why this strategy?

CKS: My previous experience building Adventus Mining in Ecuador taught me the value of assembling the right team. At Blue Moon, we've gathered professionals who have built multiple mines for major companies. They’re eager for an entrepreneurial environment. With our team’s experience, we plan to develop mines steadily over the next 10 to 20 years, scaling up operations as we progress. This isn't about short-term gains; we're focused on creating sustainable, long-term value.

DM: How does your project pipeline reflect that long-term vision?

CKS: Initially, Nussir was our primary asset, targeted to start production by mid-2027. Now our Blue Moon project in California has advanced significantly, receiving permits for underground development, exploration and test mining. This accelerated permitting now makes Blue Moon a material asset for us as well.

We'll soon have two underground mines under construction simultaneously – both with seasoned mining contractors handling most of the work over the next two years. It's a unique opportunity and testament to our team's capabilities and planning.

DM: What specific advantages does your California project offer?

CKS: The Blue Moon project is exceptional, being just 25 miles (40 km) from major rail infrastructure and 80 miles from Stockton’s deepwater port. We're also close to Nevada, providing options for potential toll milling. With our high-grade, small-footprint underground deposit, logistics will allow rapid progression into production. The combination of infrastructure, logistics, and permitting success is something you truly encounter once in a blue moon.

DM: Returning to Norway, why focus there?

CKS: Norway is often overlooked for mining despite its extensive natural resource development. Historically Europe's poorest nation, Norway leveraged foreign investment in oil and gas to become among the richest. They have low-cost renewable power, extensive metal smelting capacity, and now a mandate from the EU to bolster critical metals production.

Being an early mover here positions us strategically. Norway has the infrastructure, political stability and ambition needed for mining success, and we're excited to lead this next phase of development.

DM: Are partnerships on your radar?

CKS: Partnerships are a significant consideration. Recent M&A activity involving our peers like Adriatic Metals and Mac Copper highlights growing demand for base metal developers. With fewer true mine-builders available, we're uniquely positioned for opportunities. Our major shareholders, Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM, NYSE: WPM; LSE: WPM) and Hartree Partners, provide streaming and concentrate prepayment options.

However, our first priority is getting our projects into production, enhancing our valuation, and then considering strategic acquisitions. This disciplined approach ensures any partnerships or acquisitions align with our long-term vision and shareholder value.

DM: What's your key message for potential investors?

CKS: We're committed to stable jurisdictions – Europe, Canada, the U.S., Australia and selective South American countries. Our focus is on high-quality, first-or second-quartile cash cost projects ready for construction or already in operation, primarily copper-focused but also considering zinc in polymetallic scenarios.

We’re targeting projects that offer robust economic returns and strategic advantages. This approach ensures profitability, robust financing opportunities, and maintains our strong capital structure, setting a solid foundation for sustainable growth and returns for our investors.

DM: Thank you, Christian.

CKS: My pleasure.

Watch below the full interview.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Blue Moon Metals and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner. Visit www.bluemoonmetals.com for more information.