JV Article: How Ericsson technology, Rogers 5G connectivity at NORCAT lay the foundation for smart mines of the future

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ericsson and Rogers Communications have deployed Canada’s first Ericsson Private 5G (EP5G) network at NORCAT’s mine in Sudbury, Ontario. The goal of this installation is to encourage innovation and pave the way for smart mines of the future.

Smart Mining hinges on the 5G connectivity provided by private cellular networks, which enable safer, more productive, and sustainable mining operations. Ensuring seamless connectivity, even a mile underground, is crucial for both human and nonhuman activities. 5G private networks’ high-performance, low-latency connectivity allows mines to leverage autonomous vehicles, remote-controlled drilling, and advanced IoT applications – which Wi-Fi alone simply cannot provide.

Initially deployed in 2022 and now enhanced with Ericsson’s EP5G technology, the private network at NORCAT has state of the art, reliable, stable, secure and high-performance 5G connectivity both underground and above ground.

“The NORCAT Underground Centre provides an extraordinary platform for companies worldwide to showcase their cutting-edge technologies in a real operating mine, shaping the future of the mining industry. Using this ‘active laboratory,’ NORCAT helps connect mining technology companies – the builders of innovation and global mining companies – the buyers of innovation, creating an ecosystem like no other in the world,” says Don Duval, NORCAT’s CEO.

“The Ericsson and Rogers partnership demonstrates the importance and value of collaboration for a sustainable mining impact.”

“Rogers and Ericsson have worked together for more than 35 years, bringing world-class wireless infrastructure to Canadians. Every industry is looking for operational efficiency, and if you develop or rely on technology for mining, NORCAT is where you go to test and certify products that work within a real-world environment” says Adam Burley, Director IoT and Wireless Private Networks, Rogers. “Having private 5G network connectivity at NORCAT helps push the mining community forward.”

Building the smart mines of the future

Connectivity deep underground. Image from Ericsson.

“The mining industry [is] going through a major digital transformation. Since the introduction of 5G, the Canadian mining industry is leading the way in converting mines into smart mining operations,” says Dalia Merheb, Vice President, Head of Rogers Account, Ericsson Canada.

For mining, the requirements include creating agility through autonomous vehicles, worker safety enhancements, and remote-controlled drilling from command centers—all relying on high-performance connectivity. Advanced technologies like Becker Mining System sensors, combined with collision avoidance, allow for real-time data on activities, enhancing safety and asset tracking.

“For example, robots that have sensors to do LiDAR scans are sent into a mine after a blast. There are sensors on the robotic vehicle that can measure the air quality to make sure it's safe for humans to enter the mine. All this is done real time, saving lives, time, and resources. It’s sort of like the canary back in the old coal mines. If it comes out, it's safe to go in,” Merheb states.

5G enables a range of advanced use cases in mining, including connected devices, sensors, proximity detectors, and automation. By leveraging high bandwidth, throughput capabilities, and low latency, 5G can help address the ongoing challenges in the mining industry—enhancing safety, reducing environmental impact, and boosting overall productivity.

“The Ericsson EP5G system enables all those use cases and more. Rogers and NORCAT are now collaborating to train miners from all around the world – it’s not just limited to Canada; you have mining companies on a global scale coming to this facility,” Merheb says.

A future-proof, dynamic 5G network like this one allows fast, efficient change management and adapts to evolving customer and technology needs. NORCAT’s private network seamlessly integrates with its 4G ecosystem, delivering larger bandwidth, lower latency, and Ericsson’s Quality of Service (QoS). Ericsson’s 5G solutions, with their market-leading radio portfolio and enterprise solutions, drive business-critical applications that propel the digital transformation of mines.

Find out more about whether a private network would optimize your mine efficiency here. The Smart Mining Value Calculator from Ericsson is here.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Ericsson and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: www.ericsson.com for more information.