KMS Tools donates crate of tools to MAF for Papua New Guinea

Charitable organization Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) has received a generous donation of tools for their program in Papua New Guinea (PNG) through Abbotsford, B.C.-based KMS Tools and their ‘Tools for the World’ program. The tools arrived in PNG in early May 2023.

The crate contained carpentry tools, wrenches and sockets, gear pullers, and other tools for the vehicle and property maintenance team which will be used for maintaining the MAF PNG vehicle fleet and 70 staff houses and MAF properties across the country.

MAF Canada CEO Brad Bell remarked, “We would like to extend a huge thank you to these generous Canadian companies involved in making this donation possible. Thank you to the team at KMS Tools for their ‘Tools for the World’ program, to Ocean Air Freight who helped with shipping, and to New Line Crates who donated this crate. We truly appreciate these gifts, and we know the tools will go to good use.”

Beginning in 2009, KMS’s Tools for the World program started accepting donations of new and good quality used tools. Tools such as those needed for disaster aid and rebuilding, setting up carpentry shops, school and hospital maintenance, and carpentry and mechanical skill development, have been sent to over 45 countries. KMS partners with Compassionate Resource Warehouse for crating and shipping the tools.

Learn more about this and other KSM Tools programs on www.KMSTools.com.