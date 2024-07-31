Komatsu’s autonomous trucks reach new level of efficiency

By Salima Virani July 31, 2024 At 1:23 pm
Komatsu 930E autonomous haul truck being loaded by a Komatsu PC7000 excavator. (Image courtesy of Komatsu)

Komatsu reached a milestone – 750 Komatsu autonomous haul trucks have been deployed worldwide, moving more than 10 billion tonnes of material, with an additional 6 million tonnes being hauled daily. Notably, 10 of these trucks have each surpassed 100,000 autonomous hours, a first in the industry.

Since launching the FrontRunner autonomous haulage system (AHS) in 2008, Komatsu has focused on developing tailored autonomous solutions to meet customer needs. This system has helped improve safety, productivity, and cost-efficiency for miners. Customers using FrontRunner have reported longer tire and brake life and reduced maintenance costs.

"We paved the way with the first commercial autonomous haulage operation in the marketplace 17 years ago, and Komatsu is proud to continue being an industry leader in autonomy," said Komatsu’s business development manager, autonomous systems Martin Cavassa.

The fleet management and reliable production offered by FrontRunner enhance component life and operational efficiency. 

