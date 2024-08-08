LithiumBank deepens drilling and extends well at Boardwalk project in Alberta

LithiumBank Resources (TSXV: LBNK; OTCQX: LBNKF) has completed drilling through the full 232-metre thickness of the Leduc Formation at its Boardwalk lithium brine project in west-central Alberta, increasing the known thickness from 206 to 232 metres. Drilling also intersected 84 metres of the underlying Swan Hills formation, similar to what has been found at Park Place.

The company is currently logging the hole for lithology, porosity, and permeability while conducting flow testing and chemical analysis. This data is expected to improve confidence in the Boardwalk resource and provide more information for modeling potential production scenarios.

"Drilling through the entire Leduc formation in our own well and increasing its known thickness is another milestone achievement for LithiumBank. Our ongoing summer work program continues to add value and de-risks our Boardwalk lithium brine project," said LithiumBank CEO Rob Shewchuk.

LithiumBank also extended its well to a depth of 2,869 metres, enabling the collection of brine samples at various depths. These samples will undergo chemical analysis to assess grade and variability throughout the Leduc Formation. Bulk brine samples will also be taken from below the hydrocarbon horizon for DLE testing at the company’s pilot facility in Calgary.

The Boardwalk project has an indicated mineral resource estimate of 395,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 71.6 mg/L lithium (Li) and an inferred resource of 5,734,000 tonnes LCE at 68.0 mg/L Li.

