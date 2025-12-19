London Symposium JV Video: FireFly sharpens plan at Newfoundland copper project

FireFly Metals (ASX, TSX: FFM) is pushing its Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland toward studies and development, leaning on high grades, scale and ready infrastructure.

The company plans a resource update followed by economic studies in the first half of 2026, with a feasibility study to frame financing and development. FireFly pitches Green Bay as among the few advanced copper options on the ASX and TSX, supported by low-cost hydropower and nearby port access.

“Green Bay really has a perfect combination of high grade, large tonnage, access to infrastructure and an existing permit – a rare opportunity for investors to get exposure at the right time in the copper cycle,” chief corporate development officer Jessie Liu-Ernsting told The Northern Miner’s podcast host Adrian Pocobelli in London.

FireFly has drilled about 131,000 metres since it acquired the project and is running six underground rigs. Green Bay hosts 50.4 million measured and indicated tonnes grading 1.7% copper and 0.3 gram gold per tonne for 863,000 tonnes copper and 546,000 oz. gold; and 29.3 million inferred tonnes at 1.9% copper and 0.6 gram gold for 566,000 tonnes contained copper and 563,000 oz. gold.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by FireFly Metals and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.