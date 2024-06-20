MacLean, Sandvik team up to enhance AutoMine with interoperability

MacLean Engineering and Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions are working together to improve automation zone interoperability of production and support fleets, with the installation of the Sandvik AutoMine system at the MacLean research and training facility. It is now possible to demonstrate a surface-controlled MacLean utility vehicle, a BT5 boom truck, activating multiple AutoMine automation zones delimited with light curtain safety gates.

The first, key steps in the companies’ interoperability collaboration have been successfully achieved: automation communications infrastructure installation and the testing of a piece of non-Sandvik mining equipment activating the safety gate system.

“Realizing that broader, longer-term goal will require collaboration between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the industry, who historically have perceived each other primarily as competitors as opposed to mining technology development co-practitioners. This collaboration between MacLean and Sandvik embodies that new way of thinking about the mine of the future and how mining equipment manufacturers can help successfully deliver it to mining companies,” remarked Patrice Corneau, MacLean director of advanced vehicles and technology.

The heart of the Sandvik AutoMine system now with interoperability. Credit: MacLean Engineering

Sandvik’s interoperable access control system (ACS) is a new feature for its AutoMine underground system. It is designed to improve productivity and increase operational flexibility, building on the proven AutoMine flexible safety zone by enabling non-Sandvik, third-party autonomous equipment to operate seamlessly in AutoMine access-controlled isolated zones.

“While we are confident that customers will achieve optimal performance with Sandvik equipment, we understand the importance of maximizing automation's potential across all equipment, regardless of manufacturer,” said Robert McEwan, Sandvik automation product line manager. “This technology enables mixed-fleet customers to benefit from enhanced safety and improved productivity with the support of AutoMine."

Extensive field tests conducted with MacLean in Canada have demonstrated that the new technology not only increases safety but also increases flexibility between various vehicle types and operators. Moreover, it efficient use of Sandvik equipment underground while ancillary functions are being done by MacLean machines around the mine.

Learn more at either www.MacLeanEngineering.com or the Sandvik website.