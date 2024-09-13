MedaTech Borterra to debut new drill at MINExpo 2024

By Salima Virani September 13, 2024 At 12:59 pm
MEDATech Borterra’s new drill, the RaisePro-48T. (Image courtesy of MedaTech)

MedaTech Borterra is launching a new drill, the RaisePro-48T, at MINExpo 2024. This drill can handle four different types of underground drilling jobs, making the process easier and more efficient for miners.

The RaisePro-48T can drill holes ranging from 3.5 inches to 48 inches in diameter, covering a wide range of needs. It’s designed for production holes (3.5 to 8.5 inches), maintenance and service holes (10 to 20 inches), blast hole slot raises (20 to 30 inches) and manways or escapeways (42 to 48 inches). A 100 hp screw booster compressor powers the in-the-hole hammer drill, providing high output with low maintenance in a mobile unit that requires minimal setup time.

“This drill fills a clear demand in the marketplace,” said Steve Archer of Archer Mining & Civil Services, the exclusive distributor for RaisePro.

The RaisePro-48T is equipped with advanced features, including a strong top drive, a heavy-duty mast and a control system that makes it easy to operate. It’s controlled by a CAN-BUS controller which manages everything smoothly. 

Safety is a key focus, with options like radio remote control, so operators can control the drill from a safe distance. It also offers battery-electric tramming and robotic rod handling for additional safety.

Taylor Davies, MEDATech Borterra division manager, said the RaisePro is built to work in tough conditions while keeping efficiency and safety in mind.

MEDATech Borterra, which has been designing custom heavy equipment since 2003, will showcase the RaisePro-48T at MINExpo in north hall booth #721.

For more details, visit www.MedaTech.ca.

