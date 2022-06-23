Metso Outotec to deliver crushing and grinding equipment to Blackwater project in B.C.

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of key crushing and grinding equipment to Artemis Gold’s Blackwater gold project in central B.C. The scope of delivery consists of the supply of the Superior MK-III 4265 primary gyratory crusher, the Nordberg HP900 secondary and tertiary cone crushers, and 14-MW Premier ball mill for the Phase 1 process plant at Blackwater.

“We are pleased to be chosen as the supplier of the state-of-the-art comminution technology for the Blackwater gold project. This development further solidifies western Canada as a premier mining region that is continuing to grow. We are ready and proud to support the region’s expansion with our end-to-end offering including services that span across the lifecycle,” stated Giuseppe Campanelli, president, North and Central America, Metso Outotec.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Metso Outotec was chosen as the supplier of the crushing and grinding equipment for the Blackwater project. Sedgman Canada, which is responsible for the project's engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPC), executed an agreement with Metso Outotec to secure the pricing and delivery schedule for the equipment.

Located about 446 km northeast of Vancouver, Blackwater comprises the construction, operation and closure of an open pit gold mine and ore processing facilities that will be developed in multiple stages. Over an estimated 22-year mine life, it is expected to produce an average of 339,000 oz. gold per year.

More information about Metso Outotec minerals processing technologies is available on its website.