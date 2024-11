Mining People: Forge Resources, DFR Gold, Canary Gold, Kutcho Copper, Talon Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Benz Mining appointed Mark Lynch-Staunton as CEO.

Canary Gold named Mark Tommasi as president.

EnGold Mines said Leanora Brett stepped down as interim CFO.

Forge Resources appointed Camilo Cordovez Amador as VP finance.

Lucapa Diamond named Alex Kidman as CEO. Nick Selby steps down.

Mines D'Or Orbec said Alain Lévesque stepped down as CFO.

Rise Gold appointed Mihai Draguleasa as CFO.

Talon Metals appointed Mike Kicis as president.

Board changes:

DFR Gold said Carlo Bravelle left its board of directors.

Kutcho Copper announced Stephen Quin resigned as board director.

LaFleur Minerals announced Michael Stier left its board.

Quetzal Copper added Lisa Thompson to its board of directors and John Fraser resigned.

Talon Metals asked Sean Weger to join the board.

Terra Clean Energy added Greg Cameron and Tony Wonnacott to its board of directors.