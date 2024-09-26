Mining People: FPX Nickel, i-80 Gold, Minsud, NetZero Metals, Titan Mining

Management changes announced this week:

EMX Royalty appointed Stefan Wenger as CFO.

FPX Nickel named Nigel Fisher director of environment and Jarett Lalonde director of government and public affairs.

GPM Metals appointed John Tait as CEO.

Richard Young is the new CEO and a director of i-80 Gold.

Military Metals named Scott Eldridge as CEO following the resignation of Latika Prasad, who remains on the board.

Mineral Hill Industries named Herb Markgraff CFO.

Minsud Resources named Agustin Dranovsky its new president and CEO following the resignation of Ramiro Massa, who joined the board.

NetZero Metals, a subsidiary of Canada Nickel Company, named Scott Lauschke VP business development.

John Eren is the new CEO and a director of Orex Minerals.

Soma Gold named Hector Manuel Melendez Gomez its new country manager in Colombia.

Titan Mining named Rita Adiani as president.

Board changes:

Austin Gold announced the passing of director Benjamin D. Leboe.

Auxico Resources Canada announced the resignations of Melissa Sanderson and Byron King from its board.

Euro Manganese named Ludivine Wouters to the board as Gregory Martyr stepped down.

Fancamp Exploration welcomed Francis MacDonald to its board.

Patrick Power joined the board of Lions Bay Capital.

Maritime Resources named Allen Palmiere as chair.

At Mines D’Or Orbec, Chad Williams is now chair of the company and David W. Christie joined the board.

Myriad Uranium appointed Marvin Singer and Ian Archibold to the board.

Nova Pacific Metals named geoscientist David Mark to its board.

Premium Nickel Resources added Paul Martin to its board to replace John Hick, who retired.

Roscan Gold said Nana Sangmuah is its new chair succeeding Sir Samuel Jonah.

The newest director at Torex Gold Resources is Caroline Donally.