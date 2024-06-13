Mining People: Landore, Adyton, Gemfields, Northern Superior, Orezone, Pure Energy

Management changes announced this week:

Galleon Gold announced the passing of Timothy G. Smith, CEO.

Landore Resources tapped Alexander Shaw its new CEO.

Mayfair Gold named Darren Prins interim CFO.

Board changes:

Adyton Resources named Chris Wilson to the board. He was formerly exploration manager with Ivanhoe Mines.

Gemfields appointed former De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver chair and independent director.

InZinc Mining appointed Michael Westcott to the board.

The newest director at Northern Superior Resources is Eric Desaulniers.

Orezone Gold named Sean Harvey, chair of the board.

Pure Energy Minerals elected two new board members, Joseph Mullin and Daniel Barnosky.

Snowline Gold added Gil Lawson to the board.