Mining People: Nations Royalty, Advanced Gold, Golden Horse, Neotech Metals, Premium Nickel, Vortex

Management changes announced this week: Advanced Gold Exploration said is secretary Carly Burk has resigned, and director Radovan Danilovsky has assumed the […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 27, 2024 At 2:00 pm
Kody Penner, Nations Royalty

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

Advanced Gold Exploration said is secretary Carly Burk has resigned, and director Radovan Danilovsky has assumed the position.

Blue Thunder Mining promoted Alain Levesque to CFO.

Golden Horse Minerals appointed Nicholas Anderson as managing director and CEO.

Hot Chili named Penelope Beattie the company secretary and CFO.

Tahltan Nation member Kody Penner named VP corporate development at Nations Royalty. He was formerly with Teck Resources.

Neotech Metals named Jared Galenzoski its VP exploration.

Nuclear Fuels asked Gregory Huffman to be its CEO.

Board changes:

Blue Thunder Mining said Jean-Patrick Lavriviere resigned from the board.

Gold79 Mines noted the passing of director James M. Franklin.

New Destiny welcomed Robert Schwetzke as a director.

Dal Brynelsen joined the board of Nova Lithium.

Premium Nickel Resources named Norman MacDonald to the board.

Sage Potash appointed Clark Sazwan to the board.

Vortex Metals invited Paul Furst, also a director of Banco de Chile, to join its board.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024

Related Posts