Neotech Metals reports peak value alloys at its TREO project

Neotech Metals (CSE: NTMC; OTCQB: NTMFF) announced assay results from its Treo project, about 85 km northeast of Prince George, B.C.

Out of the 113 rock samples collected, the assay results saw a peak value of 28.97% total rare earth oxides (TREO) with 17 samples that assayed above 1.0% TREO. Additionally, numerous assays from the same sample set exhibited anomalous niobium values, with a peak of 2.91% niobium and niobium alloys (Nb₂O₅) and 20 samples exceeding 0.15% niobium and niobium alloys (Nb₂O₅).

All samples were sourced from bedrock/outcrop exposures within mapped carbonatites featuring iron-oxide alteration, altered phyllites, and syenites. The grades of TREO and niobium were found to correlate with varying degrees of alteration.

Neotech plans to expand on the results with off-season modelling, including 3D projections to project and define drill targets, as well as planning additional reconnaissance work programs for the next season to both broaden and define targets.

"The consistent high-grade, at-surface results extending over 4 km from Wicheeda Lake provide excellent definition and strong encouragement for the potential of broad zones of mineralization," commented Neotech CEO Reagan Glazier.

The Treo project is situated about 50 km east of Bear Lake, B.C. This area contains an active railway, powerlines supplying hydroelectric power, and year-round maintained roads. The Wicheeda district features a development-stage rare earth project with a positive completed economic assessment study. The company stated that all sides of the mineral tenure feature forest service roads with bridges in place, reducing the overall footprint required to conduct

Neotech has a diversified portfolio including its new flagship, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180-MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its Treo and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. More information is posted on www.NeotechMetals.com.