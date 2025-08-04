Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) and Komatsu are partnering to implement Komatsu's FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS). The companies will look to increase safety while working to make operations are also more effective. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) combining their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company has been working to make their goals a reality. He stated that the new system allows NGM to have better performance, predictable behavior, fuel and security. This all makes for a "more sustainable” operation for the sector.

Komatsu's General Manager of Mining Technology Solutions, Braden Weisheit added, “We’re proud to partner with Nevada Gold Mines on this transformative initiative”. Weisheit stated that Komatsu wants to support its allies by showing them "world-class solutions."

The new haul systems will now utilize Sedna and Nokia's help. Both companies are planning to install a communications network with 5G. Sedna CEO Peter Dormehl, said they are leaders. “The 5G network will provide the robust foundation needed to support high-performance, safety-critical operations," added Dormehl.

Director of Mining Sales for Nokia, Don Leyn, added they are creating a high quality network to help make their communications ready.

The new initiative is meant to help create the future, while bringing better efficiency and safety.

More information is posted on www.Barrick.com/English/operations/nevada-gold-mines/default.aspx and at www.Komatsu.com.