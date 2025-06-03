Neves-Corvo mine optimizes operations with Sandvik’s AutoMine tech 

The Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal – operated by Boliden subsidiary Sociedade Mineira de Neves-Corvo S.A. (SOMINCOR) – has achieved a milestone in its digitalization journey. A year after commissioning Sandvik’s AutoMine Lite system on a Toro LH621i underground loader, the mine recently transitioned to AutoMine Multi Lite, allowing for the automation of multiple machines and enabling Neves-Corvo to reap the full benefits of advanced automation technology.

As the second underground mine in Portugal to deploy Sandvik’s automated loading and hauling technology, Neves-Corvo is setting new standards for safety, productivity, and cost control in the Baixo Alentejo region, about 220 km southeast of Lisbon.

The adoption of AutoMine Multi-Lite marks a major leap forward for Neves-Corvo, enabling continuous operations during blast clearance and shift changes. This increased operational transparency and uninterrupted production have significantly boosted the mine’s efficiency and safety standards.

Elena Pérez, mine production superintendent at Neves-Corvo mine, said: “Sandvik worked closely with our automation team, commissioning and training our engineers and operators on the AutoMine system. Our goal is 3.16Mt from bench mucking for 2025. By implementing advanced technology and innovation, we aim to achieve 60 percent with automation, particularly focused on equipment utilization during shift change and blast periods. Our commitment to digitalization is reflected in our long-term focus.”

The initial scope of work included Sandvik AutoMine Lite, onboard automation components, on-site maintenance and operator training and key components for comprehensive lifecycle support. AutoMine Lite is an automation system for a single Sandvik loader or truck. Built upon AutoMine Tele-Remote, this solution maximizes machine performance through automation, resulting in increased productivity, safety, and cost efficiency in mining operations.

Building on this success, Neves-Corvo expanded its automation capabilities with a significant system upgrade in early 2025, transitioning from AutoMine Lite to AutoMine Multi Lite to enable the automation of multiple machines. This upgrade includes onboard automation equipment for an additional four Toro LH621i loaders, an AutoMine control room and production area equipment to facilitate expanded operations across multiple areas. The upgrade also incorporates Sandvik’s next-generation AutoMine Mapping Solution, a tool that improves the safety of autonomous vehicle navigation and productivity through utilizing mapping data, competence development training and a comprehensive lifecycle support service to optimize automation performance and return on investment.

Ryan Hunt, business line manager of automation for South Europe and Middle East at Sandvik Mining, said: “We are thrilled to partner with SOMINCOR on its digitalization journey, leveraging our experience to deliver safer and more reliable technologies that meet the mine’s production demands and long term vision. Sandvik offers the right combination of global expertise and strong local support to help customers operate their mines safely and productively at all times. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Cimertex for its invaluable partnership in supporting this project, ensuring that Neves-Corvo benefits from world-class solutions.”

More information is posted on https://www.boliden.com/operations/mines/boliden-somincor and www.Sandvik.com.