New book invites girls to explore mining with real-world role models

Ana Gabriela Juárez, president of CTA Environmental Consultants, will release Ana’s Adventures at the Mine: Enigmas Buried in History on Oct. 1. The sequel, available […]
By Salima Virani September 10, 2024 At 12:08 pm
Photo credit: Ana Gabriela Juárez

Ana Gabriela Juárez, president of CTA Environmental Consultants, will release Ana’s Adventures at the Mine: Enigmas Buried in History on Oct. 1. The sequel, available in English and Spanish, follows her first book Ana’s Adventures at the Mine: The Secret of La Esperanza. It will soon be available in Arabic and other languages.

The Ana’s Adventures series educates children about mining and STEM while challenging gender stereotypes. In the new book, Ana and her friends travel through different historical periods, discovering how mining shaped human progress. Characters are inspired by real professionals, such as Beatrice Opoku-Asare of AngloGold Ashanti and Rohitesh Dhawan of ICMM, offering readers role models from the mining world.

Juárez is committed to changing perceptions of mining, especially in Central America where the industry faces challenges. Her work with mineralogy clubs has shown her how kids can become passionate advocates for mining once they understand its impact.

As the founder of Women in Mining Central America, Juárez also promotes gender diversity and empowerment in the sector. She hopes her books inspire girls to pursue careers in mining and STEM, contributing to a more inclusive future for the industry.

Proceeds from the book will support the Kids’ Mineralogist Club. The book will be available on Amazon and select bookstores worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.AnaGabrielaJuarez.com

