Newmont pulls out of Toronto Stock Exchange

Move means company falls off Top 40 and Anglo-Teck would take top spot

Newmont (NYSE: TSX) has announced it has formally applied to voluntarily withdraw its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The delisting is expected to take effect on or around September 24, 2025. While the company maintains its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), it also continues to list shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Papua New Guinea Stock Exchange (PNGX).

The company stated that its decision to delist from the TSX stems from consistently low trading volumes, which have made maintaining the listing less efficient for the company. By removing its shares from the TSX, Newmont aims to streamline administrative processes and cut costs, ultimately benefiting its shareholders. Shareholders holding TSX-listed shares are advised to consult their brokers or financial advisors to consider their options for trading and are encouraged to continue holding their shares on the NYSE, where liquidity remains strong.

Trade analysts have said the company’s move aligns with a broader industry trend where companies cut back on less liquid listings to focus on their most active markets. Given its primary listing on the NYSE, where it attracts a global investor base, Newmont seeks to reduce administrative costs associated with maintaining dual listings that have low trading activity. This strategic shift allows the company to allocate resources more effectively while still providing investors multiple avenues to buy and sell shares across major markets.

Despite the delisting, Newmont’s shares will still be available for trading on multiple exchanges including the NYSE, ASX, and PNGX under the symbol “NEM”, ensuring broad access for investors. The company has decided against seeking shareholder approval for the delisting because its shares already trade effectively on alternative markets that meet its standards for liquidity and accessibility.