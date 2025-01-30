NiCAN and Nisichawayasihk Cree sign agreement to advance permitting for Pipy project

NiCAN (TSXV: NICN; OTCQB: NILTF) and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) signed an exploration agreement to advance the Pipy project in Thompson, Manitoba. NiCAN is a mineral exploration company with two nickel properties in Manitoba.



The signing of this exploration agreement does represent a milestone for the permitting process for the project. The company now expects they will receive a work permit for exploration in the Pipy project. NiCAN has already submitted the required heritage resources screening.

The two parties signed the exploration Agreement to establish a working framework establishing how they will support and work together to advance exploration activities at the Pipy project, which lies within NCN's traditional territory. The terms of the agreement include protocols for environmental monitoring and the potential for business relationships and training.

This exploration agreement represents significant progress on the project. Brad Humphrey, CEO of NiCAN, commented, "NiCAN could not be more pleased to formalize our strong relationship with NCN, and we look forward to engaging in a collaborative and respectful manner. We wish to thank NCN for their support in working towards signing this Agreement that clearly sets a strong foundation from which to build as the Pipy Project advances.”

The Pipy properties consist of three project areas: Pipy South, Pipy North and Pipy West. The properties total 39.1 km2 in the Thompson area. The company’s Initial exploration activities will focus on the Pipy South project, which is adjacent to the Mystery Lake south area about 12km northeast of the city of Thompson and Vale's Thompson nickel mine.

More information is posted on www.Nicanltd.com.