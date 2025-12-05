Ontario scores $85M advanced manufacturing win with Sandvik

Sandvik, a global high-tech engineering group, is investing over $85 million to build a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Greater Sudbury.

The Ontario government hails this move as it maintains 400 existing jobs and generates more than 60 new positions. This investment solidifies Northern Ontario's role in developing next-generation tools and technologies for critical mineral processing across strategic industries. It caps a week of announcements totaling over $1 billion in new investments, supporting more than 770 jobs across Ontario.

"As one of the most diversified manufacturing sectors in North America, Ontario continues to drive advancements that strengthen productivity and competitiveness across our critical industries," Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade, stated. "Sandvik's investment is not only a testament to the reliability and resilience of Ontario's world-class workforce, but a great example of how investments in critical infrastructure will strengthen domestic supply chains and position the province at the forefront of industry transformation."

Sandvik's facility will function as a regional manufacturing hub, featuring expanded workshops, warehousing, and office space. It will support equipment rebuilds, component repairs, field operations, and servicing for battery-electric vehicles (BEV).

"This new facility marks an important step forward in how we support our people and customers across Canada. We are building a modern, collaborative and future-ready work environment that reflects the rapid changes taking place in today's mining industry," Peter Corcoran, vice president of sales area for Canada for Sandvik Mining, said.

"With expanded capabilities, enhanced infrastructure, and a strong focus on our core products, which align with Canada's priorities around electrification and sustainability, this investment strengthens our ability to remain a trusted partner for our customers for many years to come."

Ontario's manufacturing sector employs over 800,000 workers across the province. The province's mining supply and services sector includes over 1,400 companies and employs more than 40,000 people.