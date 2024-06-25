Patriot drills 124.9 metres at 1.71% Li2O and 35.6 metres at 3.89% Li2O at Corvette

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF) released the final batch of assays from its winter drilling program at the Corvette lithium project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The property includes the CV5 spodumene pegmatite deposit that has an initial inferred resource of 109.2 million tonnes grading 1.42% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and 160 ppm tantalum oxide at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O.

Patriot highlighted assays from the winter program at CV5 along the strike length, which remains open at both ends and at various depths, They include:

124.9 metres at 1.72% Li 2 O, including 13.4 metres at 4.04% Li 2 O (CV24-473).

135.7 metres at 1.02% Li 2 O, including 44.7 metres at 2.03% Li 2 O (CV24-410).

112.7 metres at 1.20% Li 2 O, including 21.7 metres at 1.93% Li 2 O (CV24-503).

116.1 metres at 0.91% Li 2 O, including 11.8 metres at 3.01% Li 2 O (CV24-447).

95.1 metres at 1.39% Li 2 O, including 33.3 metres at 2.00% Li 2 O (CV24-409).

93.5 metres at 1.54% Li 2 O, and 29.2 metres at 2.08% Li 2 O (CV24-386).

91.0 metres at 1.46% Li 2 O, including 13.3 metres at 3.42% Li 2 O (CV24-415A).

63.7 metres at 2.68% Li 2 O, including 35.6 metres at 3.78% Li 2 O (CV24-404).

Darren L. Smith, VP exploration, said, "These final holes from our winter program at CV5 continue to impress and demonstrate the scale of mineralization over a significant strike length. With the focus at CV5 on upgrading the confidence of mineral resources from the inferred to indicated categories, we are confident in meaningful conversion in our pending MRE update, on schedule for the third quarter 2024."

The focus of the drill program was to provide data that will allow the resource estimate to be upgraded to indicated from inferred, including the first estimate for the CV13 discovery. The new numbers are to be released in August 2024 and will be used in the preliminary economic assessment due in the third quarter this year.

