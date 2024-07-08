Patriot expands Vega zone with intercepts as high as 5.15% lithium oxide 

Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PAT; OTCQB: PTBRF) has reported progress in its exploration of the Vega zone at the Corvette property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. The company's 2024 winter drill program has expanded the high-grade lithium oxide (Li 2 O) mineralization at Vega, with standout intercepts including:

Hole CV24-525: intersected 51.7 metres at 1.77% Li 2 O, including 9.7 metres at 5.16% Li 2 O

Hole CV24-520: intersected 35.3 metres grading 2.40% Li 2 O, including 17.4 metres at 3.12% Li 2 O

Hole: CV24-524: intersected 34.8 metres grading 1.87% Li 2 O, including 19.1 metres at 3.17% Li 2 O Hole CV24-510: intersected 41.5 metres grading 2.00% Li 2 O, including 10.6 metres at 3.50% Li 2 O

The Vega zone, approximately 380 by 220 metres in size, shows a flat lying to shallowly dipping orientation, with a thickness ranging from 8 metres to over 30 metres. It remains open in multiple directions, indicating significant exploration potential.

Darren L. Smith, Patriot's VP of exploration said, "The final holes from our recently completed winter drill program at CV13 confirm a significant discovery of high-grade spodumene pegmatite at the Vega zone, with high-grade mineralization now defined over a significant area.

"With such high grades present at the Vega zone – akin to what we see at the Nova zone at CV5 – including a standout 9.7 metres intercept grading over 5% Li 2 O, the new results clearly validate the considerable potential at CV13 as well as that of the larger mineralized system at Corvette. We intend to further delineate this discovery as part of our recently commenced summer-fall drill program," Smith added.

The CV13 spodumene pegmatite, located near the CV5 pegmatite, extends over 2.3 km in strike length and 400 metres down-dip, remaining open in both directions and at depth. Patriot plans to further delineate this discovery with a summer-fall drill program targeting approximately 10,000 metres of drilling, aiming to increase confidence in the mineral resource estimate at CV5 and explore eastwards towards the CV5 pegmatite.

The Corvette property, known for its significant lithium potential within the CV lithium trend, spans more than 50 km and includes the CV5 spodumene pegmatite with an inferred mineral resource estimate of 109.2 million tonnes at 1.42% Li 2 O. Patriot Battery continues to advance its exploration efforts at Corvette, positioning itself prominently within the Americas' largest lithium pegmatite resources and globally.

For more information, visit www.PatriotBatteryMetals.com.