PDAC 2025 JV Video: Exploration has reached its ‘ChatGPT moment,’ Vrify CEO says

Vrify Technology has launched its Dora AI platform, a cloud tool that cuts mineral discovery times from months to mere minutes, according […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 17, 2025 At 5:13 pm
Vrify Technology founder and CEO Steve De Jong (R) talks to TNM host Devan Murugan during the PDAC 2025 in Toronto.

Vrify Technology has launched its Dora AI platform, a cloud tool that cuts mineral discovery times from months to mere minutes, according to founder and CEO Steve De Jong.

The platform uses machine learning to analyze many data layers. It creates predictive models that identify mineral targets in just 15 to 20 minutes. It’s a game-changer moment, De Jong said in an interview.

"Imagine a ChatGPT launch, but you had to phone someone to ask them a question," he told The Northern Miner during the annual PDAC convention in Toronto. “By placing advanced technology in the hands of geologists, Vrify empowers technical teams to make swift, data-driven decisions.”

De Jong states that Dora has already drawn in 30 early clients. It looks set to shake up investment strategies in mineral exploration. The system lets users select specific data layers, choose from a range of predictive models and set tailored thresholds for targets like copper or gold. This precision transforms vast historical datasets into clear, actionable insights, De Jong explained.

Watch below the full chat with host Devan Murugan. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1066637932

