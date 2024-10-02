PDAC extends deadline for Indigenous ambassador program

The application window for the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) inaugural Indigenous Youth and Early Career Ambassador Program has been extended to Nov. 1, 2024, by popular demand.

This program’s ambassadors will receive support to attend the PDAC 2025 convention, where they will gain unique educational experiences, mentorship, and networking opportunities. These experiences are designed to bolster their careers and provide them with critical knowledge to share with their peers and communities, positioning them as next-generation leaders in the mineral industry.

Those who are selected as ambassadors will receive a complimentary PDAC 2025 all-access pass, travel support, invitations to exclusive events, priority access to program sessions and receptions, and invaluable mentorship opportunities. Ambassadors can apply themselves or be nominated by their community or a mineral industry organization.

Eligible candidates must be Indigenous, between 19 and 30 years old, have a demonstrated interest in the mineral industry, and show a commitment to their community. Up to five Ambassadors will be selected by the PDAC’s Indigenous Affairs Committee beginning in October 2024 on the basis of their applications.

Click here to learn more and apply.