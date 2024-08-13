Perma-Tec to unveil Star Vario long range lubrication system at MINExpo 2024 

By Salima Virani August 13, 2024 At 12:38 pm
Perma-Tec to unveil Star Vario long-range lubrication system with long-range wireless connection. (Image courtesy of Perma-Tec)

Perma-Tec, a leader in single-point lubrication technology, is introducing its new Star Vario long-range lubrication system at the upcoming MINExpo 2024. This system uses LoRa wireless technology to manage up to 2,000 lubrication systems per gateway over distances of up to 1.9 km. Attendees can see a live demonstration of the Star Vario long-range system at Perma’s booth along with a display of their range of mechanical and electromechanical lubrication solutions.

The Star Vario long-range system works independently, delivering accurate amounts of lubricant even with changes in temperature and pressure. The new Perma Connect app allows remote monitoring and management, making it easier to maintain equipment in difficult-to-reach areas. This connectivity offers businesses greater efficiency, time savings, and improved productivity.

Visit perma at booth 624 in the German pavilion at MINExpo 2024, from Sept. 24 to 26 in Las Vegas. perma is celebrating 90 years in automated lubrication.

For more information, visit www.Perma-Tec.com 

