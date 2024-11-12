Piedmont Lithium shares up on continued record production at NAL

Shares of Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) saw double-digit gains on Tuesday following the release of the company's third quarter results, headlined by a new production record set by its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec.

During the third quarter 2024, NAL - North America’s largest operating spodumene mine - produced approximately 52,100 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, up 5% from its previous record of 49,660 tonnes from the previous quarter.

The continued increase in quarterly production, said CEO Keith Phillips, is attributed to the investments made at NAL during prior quarters, particularly the recently completed crushed ore dome, the availability of which also drove an improvement in unit operating costs.

In addition to the progress in operations, Phillips also noted that Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA), its partner at NAL, announced a significant increase to the mineral resource estimate last quarter, indicating the "potential for a brownfield expansion of annual production at some future point.”

About 49,000 dmt of the NAL output were shipped out, of which 31,500 tonnes went Piedmont, with the rest going to Sayona. From the NAL shipments, which also were a quarterly record, Piedmont booked US$27.7 million in revenues.

While the third quarter revenues represent more than double that of the second quarter, Piedmont's net loss still went up by about US$3 million for the three-month period due to falling lithium prices. Realized lithium price for the quarter was US$878/tonne, down 7% from the second quarter and 46% from the same period last year.

Citing market difficulties, Piedmont has been implementing a cost savings plan this year, which so far has resulted in a 48% reduction in its total workforce between February 2024 and October 2024. From this, the lithium miner expects to recognize US$14 million in annual cost savings in 2024.

Piedmont's Nasdaq-listed shares gained 6.4% by 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday following its Q3 2024 release, having risen as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. This lifted the company's market capitalization to approximately US$251 million.