Podcast: Management surfaces as key issue at precious metals conferences, ft western editor Henry Lazenby

This week’s episode features Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby in discussion with host Adrian Pocobelli on key insights from two major events in September 2024: the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek (Sept. 10-13) and the Denver Gold Group’s Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs (Sept. 15-18). Lazenby highlights how management issues, geopolitics, record gold prices, and supply chain challenges dominated discussions at both conferences. He also notes a shift in focus, with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) concerns taking a backseat after being at the forefront of industry conversations for years.

