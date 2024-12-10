Power Metals provides updates on flagship Case Lake project

Power Metals (TSXV: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF) has provided an update on exploration activities at its Case Lake project in northeastern Ontario. The Case Lake property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, close to the Ontario/Quebec border.

Black Diamond Drilling completed 16 drill holes for 971 metres of the planned 2,000-metre program as part of 2024 phase III drilling at West Joe. The company anticipates it will complete its current exploration drilling program within the coming weeks as it concludes its exploration schedule for 2024 at Case Lake. Power Metals expects assay results to commence in late January next year and continue through February from SGS Lakefield.

Pioneer Exploration completed over 90% of the planned 1,329-metre low-level, high-resolution drone magnetic survey across the southern area of Case Lake. Power Metals expects that Pioneer Exploration will finalize this survey in the coming week.

Phase II of the company's ore sorting test work has arrived at Tomra in Germany with the 250-kg bulk sample due to commence X-Ray transmission process in line with the preliminary test work conducted at the Tomra facility in Australia. Power Metals expects results from the Phase II bulk sample in early 2025. They will be dispatching concentrate to SGS Lakefield for analysis.

The company continued to advance its environmental studies at ase Lake with ongoing water sampling and the installation of hydrologic monitoring loggers to capture stream flow data.

The Case Lake property consists of 585 claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake mining division. Case Lake is 10 by 9.5 km in size with 14 granitic domes. More information is posted on www.PowerMetalsCorp.com.