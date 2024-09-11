Rajant and Crossover deliver high-speed underground data, voice

Rajant, known for its kinetic mesh wireless networks, and Crossover Distribution, wireless solutions provider, have teamed up to bring high-speed data, voice and video to underground mining operations. A proof of concept was demonstrated at the Norcat underground centre in Sudbury, Ont., showing how this technology enables surface-level applications to function underground, where standard Wi-Fi often fails due to blockages and single points of failure.

Rajant’s BreadCrumb wireless nodes, placed on mobile equipment, extend and strengthen the network, allowing real-time data transmission.

"If you can get that data off that machine in real-time, it would be a huge cost savings. You don't need all the separate networks. This is one network for all,” said Rajant sales director Darrell Gillis.

The system allows workers to use smartphones and stay connected throughout the mine, improving efficiency by eliminating the need to return to communicate with supervisors.

Crossover executive VP Darin Gibbons added that this setup enhances communication and overall productivity by keeping workers in constant contact without needing additional devices or networks.

The success of the network will be showcased at MINExpo in Las Vegas from Sept. 24-26.

For more information, visit www.Rajant.com and www.CrossoverDistribution.com.