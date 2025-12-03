Rock Tech Lithium poised to capitalize on EU’s new raw materials strategy

Toronto-based Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV:RCK) is positioning itself as a key player in Europe's push for raw materials independence following the European Commission's announcement of the ResourceEU Action Plan on March 12, 2025. The German-Canadian company, led by CEO Mirco Wojnarowicz, sees the new strategy as a significant opportunity to accelerate its European lithium production plans.

"For Rock Tech, the plan is clear tailwind," Wojnarowicz stated, emphasizing the company's readiness to contribute to European lithium supply. "We are listed as a strategic raw materials project of the EU, permits are in place, strategic offtakers are ready, and the technology is established with clear ESG standards - we can quickly deliver a substantial contribution to European supply."

Rock Tech's leading project, the Guben Lithium Converter in Brandenburg, Germany, stands to benefit directly from the EU's renewed focus on critical raw materials. Recognized as a strategic project under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, the Guben facility is set to become Europe's first commercial lithium hydroxide refinery. With a planned annual production capacity of 24,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide, the converter could supply batteries for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

The ResourceEU Plan's emphasis on the battery value chain aligns perfectly with Rock Tech's business model. The EU has explicitly named lithium as a critical raw material for battery production and the energy transition, underlining the strategic importance of Rock Tech's operations.

Wojnarowicz highlighted the company's recent efforts to prepare for this opportunity: "Particularly in recent months, we have laid an important foundation for the final investment decision (FID) as the last building block through the revision of our cost structures."

The EU's plan to pool up to three billion euros over the next year for strategic projects, with a focus on lithium and battery materials production, could provide additional financial support for Rock Tech's European operations. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of accelerated permitting procedures and regulatory adjustments outlined in the plan.

Rock Tech's German-Canadian identity also aligns with the EU's focus on international partnerships, particularly with countries like Canada, for raw materials sourcing. The company's Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ensures a stable and sustainable supply for both North American and European markets.

"Europe now needs projects that deliver impact in the short term - and that is exactly what we can do," Wojnarowicz asserted. "We stand ready to build lithium value creation in Europe and thereby make an important contribution to strategic sovereignty."

As the EU moves to secure its raw materials supply chain, Rock Tech Lithium appears well-positioned to play a crucial role in building Europe's lithium processing capacity and contributing to the continent's strategic independence in critical materials for the battery and automotive industries.

More information is posted at www.RockTechLithium.com.