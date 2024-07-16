Sandvik and Torex: pioneering a greener future for Mexican mining

The world is waking up to the urgency of climate change, striving to cap global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The 2015 Paris Agreement saw over 190 countries pledge to slash greenhouse gas emissions. This commitment has spurred a global shift from fossil fuels, compelling industries, including mining, to embrace sustainable practices.

In October 2021, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This pledge, endorsed by a third of the global mining industry, underscores the sector's dedication to sustainability. Emerging technologies, like battery electric vehicles (BEVs), are pivotal in this transition, promising to revolutionize underground mining operations with their potential for electrification and decarbonization.

For new mining projects, the minimization of fossil fuel usage is becoming as crucial as traditional considerations like mine design and planning. Mining corporations must now integrate strategic and capital plans that prioritize sustainability. This includes avoiding costly missteps such as redesigning mine plans or dealing with obsolete combustion engine technologies.

With over 40 years of experience in electrification, Sandvik stands at the forefront of BEV technology. They collaborate with mining companies, providing expertise regardless of where these companies are in their sustainability journey. Sandvik, in partnership with global management consulting firm Partners in Performance, has released an analysis to aid mining companies in evaluating the benefits of BEVs.

"One of the strongest changes coming for mining, mainly to optimize operational costs, increase machinery efficiency, and reverse the effect of the carbon footprint, is to use machinery powered by electric energy through batteries. This also benefits ventilation in the mine and significantly decreases the temperature around the equipment,” said manager of Sandvik Mexico's underground mining equipment line.

Sandvik and Torex Gold Resources are leading this transformation. In March 2023, Sandvik announced a significant order from Torex Gold to supply 35 mining equipment units for its Media Luna project in Mexico, including 15 BEVs and 20 conventional internal combustion engine units. This marks Sandvik's first BEV order in Latin America and its third-largest globally. Equipment deliveries began in Q3 2023 and will continue until Q4 2025.

The Media Luna project is set to become a benchmark for the Mexican mining industry, normalizing the use of battery-powered vehicles. Torex aims for Media Luna to enter commercial production by early 2025, ramping up to 7,500 t/d by 2027, making it one of Mexico's largest underground mines.

