Sandvik expands automation reach with Universal Field Robots merger

Sandvik is enhancing its mining automation portfolio with the acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), an Australian maker of autonomous mining solutions. This move brings […]
By Salima Virani August 27, 2024 At 1:32 pm
Sandvik’s AutoMine for underground drills allows remote control of multiple automated drills. (Image courtesy of Sandvik)

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Sandvik is enhancing its mining automation portfolio with the acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), an Australian maker of autonomous mining solutions. This move brings UFR under Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions' Digital Mining Technologies division.

UFR's technology, built on a flexible autonomy platform, fits perfectly with Sandvik’s automation strategy. It offers robotic and autonomous solutions that work with any original equipment manufacturer (OEM), covering trucks, loaders and auxiliary equipment. This acquisition not only expands Sandvik's market but also supercharges Sandvik AutoMine mining automation platform. By incorporating UFR, Sandvik will broaden the range of third-party equipment that AutoMine can handle, giving customers more control over their entire fleets, no matter the equipment brand.

"Universal Field Robots is an important strategic addition to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, which will strengthen our growth potential and provide key capabilities in the development of our mining automation solutions portfolio going forward," said Sandvik president and CEO Stefan Widing.

For more details, visit  www.Sandvik.com and www.UniversalFieldRobots.com.au

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Sep 19 2024 - Sep 21 2024
3RD INTERNATIONAL MEET & EXPO ON MATERIALS SCIENCE AND NANOMATERIALS

Related Posts