Sandvik expands automation reach with Universal Field Robots merger

Sandvik is enhancing its mining automation portfolio with the acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), an Australian maker of autonomous mining solutions. This move brings UFR under Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions' Digital Mining Technologies division.

UFR's technology, built on a flexible autonomy platform, fits perfectly with Sandvik’s automation strategy. It offers robotic and autonomous solutions that work with any original equipment manufacturer (OEM), covering trucks, loaders and auxiliary equipment. This acquisition not only expands Sandvik's market but also supercharges Sandvik AutoMine mining automation platform. By incorporating UFR, Sandvik will broaden the range of third-party equipment that AutoMine can handle, giving customers more control over their entire fleets, no matter the equipment brand.

"Universal Field Robots is an important strategic addition to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, which will strengthen our growth potential and provide key capabilities in the development of our mining automation solutions portfolio going forward," said Sandvik president and CEO Stefan Widing.

For more details, visit www.Sandvik.com and www.UniversalFieldRobots.com.au.