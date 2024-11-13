Sandvik introduces MD/MDX peg bolt for ground support

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 13, 2024 At 12:35 pm
Sandvik MD/MDX peg bolt

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has launched the MD/MDX peg bolt, a new ground support solution for underground mining. Based on the well-known MD/MDX Bolt, this new addition to Sandvik’s ground support portfolio aims to improve underground safety even further. 

Sandvik’s new MD/MDX peg bolt features a peg component in the form of a plastic disc installed beneath the ID tab, providing an easily visible and long-lasting indication of correct and complete bolt installation. When the bolt is rotated (left hand) to the required 350-450 Nm torque, the peg protrudes through the ID tab and remains clearly visible. Sandvik noted the new peg bolt highlights safety in underground mining work. This new item will improve safety further and provide peace of mind as it features an easily visible and long-lasting peg that shows the correct and complete bolt installation.  

More information is posted on www.RockTechnology.Sandvik  

