Sandvik names new underground equipment distributor for Canada

Edmonton-based Amalgamated Mining and Tunneling is the new supplier of Sandvik loaders, trucks, development drills, and bolters for the Canadian market as part of a new alliance partnership.

Amalgamated Mining (AMT) supplies new and used equipment, equipment reconditioning, and parts for customers. For over 30 years AMT has been an industry leader in providing creative options for equipment and parts to clients globally. With over 300 machines in their inventory, AMT can supply equipment for new mines or fleet expansions with various rental and finance options.

Sandvik’s industry leading underground mining equipment will be available to rent or on a rent-to-purchase basis from AMT under the new alliance partnership beginning in September 2021.

The company will now carry products like Sandvik’s DD422i, DD421, and DD212 development jumbos, DS311 and DS312 mechanized bolters, as well as a wide range of Sandvik’s loading and hauling equipment including popular i-series models like the LH517i loader and TH545i truck.

Sandvik’s recently released dual controls drilling package, developed in conjunction with Byrnecut Australia, will also be available from AMT. The package is available for DD422i and DD422iE development drills and permits operators to complete both standard face drilling and ground support.

“Amalgamated has an existing network that nicely complements Sandvik’s and the customer service that Amalgamated is known for will make them an excellent partner to deliver Sandvik equipment to those customers,” said Sandvik Canada VP Peter Corcoran.

Reach Amalgamated Mining at www.AMT-inc.ca.