Sandvik showcases autonomous drill rig operation with AutoMine surface fleet

Sandvik Mining introduces AutoMine surface fleet, allowing operators to manage over 15 Sandvik surface i-series drill rigs from any connected site. This new feature offers unprecedented flexibility, reduces downtime, and boosts productivity during shift changes.

FleetFlex functionality enables operators to seamlessly control and transfer drill rigs between stations, enhancing the management of large machine fleets with unmatched ease and efficiency. Its location-independent capabilities provide the flexibility needed to drive continuous improvement across both on-site and city-based control operations.

Severi Eerola, product line manager for surface automation at Sandvik Mining, said: “The system is fully compatible with the AutoMine universal station, allowing the operation of both boom and rotary drills in challenging environments. This compatibility ensures optimal performance regardless of conditions, offering a fully integrated solution for mining operations to run continuously and efficiently, even during blast breaks.”

AutoMine surface fleet leverages AutoCycle capabilities to ensure continuous rig operation with minimal human intervention. It automates processes such as stabilizing, precise positioning, collaring, drilling, pipe handling, hole finishing, and tramming to the next hole. With AutoMine surface fleet, operators can manage individual autonomous rigs and oversee the entire bench, ensuring safe and efficient operations through accurate positioning, automated drilling, and obstacle detection.

Field tests at Boliden Kevitsa, a multi-metal open pit mine in Northern Finland, have proven the solution's operational benefits.

Juha Ranta, drilling development manager at Boliden Kevitsa, stated: “The geological conditions at Kevitsa are highly complex, with mixed mineralogy, ductile rock and seasonal challenges such as water and frost, all of which affect equipment performance and drilling capacity. AutoMine surface fleet solution has enabled us to optimize our operations under these demanding conditions. The ability for operators to seamlessly switch to remote control, along with the strong aftermarket support from Sandvik, has been instrumental in maintaining high performance.”

Tom Söderman, CEO at Boliden Kevitsa, commented: “The partnership with Sandvik and the introduction of AutoMine surface fleet marks a significant step forward for our operations. Sandvik’s continued support and expertise have been key in helping us unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency. We see this collaboration as a key enabler in driving the long-term success of our mining operations.”

AutoMine surface fleet is designed to support operator development by enabling skill-building in real operational environments, reinforced through collaboration with experienced personnel.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.