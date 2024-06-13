Sayona drills more high-grade lithium – roughly 1.5% – at Moblan

Sayona Mining (TSX: SYA; OTCQB: SYAXF) released results today from 34 new holes totalling 7,853 metres at the feasibility-stage Moblan lithium project.

Here are the highlights of the recent drill assays:

New South pegmatites (east): 41.8 metres at 1.44% Li 2 O and 40 metres at 1.37% Li 2 O.

O and 40 metres at 1.37% Li O. New South pegmatites (west): 39.6 metres at 1.63% Li 2 O.

O. Moleon pegmatites: 45.0 metres at 1.56% Li 2 O and 46.8 metres at 1.49% Li 2 O.

“Moblan continues to present outstanding high-grade drilling results over wide intersections. The deposit now extends over 2.3 km east-west, about 1.2 km north-south, and to depth of about 450 metres,” said Sayona’s interim CEO James Brown. "Today's announcement emphasises the continuation of known mineralization and areas of in-fill between zones, suggesting considerable potential for uncovering additional extensions to this premium lithium deposit.

“Recent results from both Moblan and NAL reinforce the quality and potential of both the Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Eeyou Istchee James Bay hubs which provides Sayona an abundance of options and potential flexibility for development of an integrated lithium business in Quebec,” he added.

Sayona’s NAL (North American Lithium) project in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of Quebec includes the operating Whabouchi mine and mill. NAL is owned 75% by Sayona and 25% by Piedmont Lithium (ASX: PLL). The project made its initial shipment of spodumene to the international market in August 2023. The existing carbonate plant has a capacity of 220,000 tonnes of concentrate or 30,000 lithium carbonate equivalent per year.

Moblan (60% Sayona, 40% Investissement Quebec) is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec. So far work at the property has outlined the potential of a single, large continuous orebody. The 2023 measured and indicated resource is 49.9 million tonnes grading 1.20% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and the inferred resource is 21.0 million tonnes at 1.02% Li 2 O.

A feasibility study was completed for Moblan in February 2024. More details are posted on www.SayonaMining.com.au.