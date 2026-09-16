Sponsored: Trekor Metals reports strong Q2 results as copper production ramps up

Trekor Metals Limited (TSX: TKO, LSE: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) delivered a strong second quarter in 2026, supported by record copper prices, steady performance at its Gibraltar mine and the first full quarter of production from Florence Copper.

“Record copper prices and strong production at Gibraltar led to some of the best results we have ever recorded,” said Stuart McDonald, President & CEO of Trekor. He added that the company expects continued financial strength as Florence Copper ramps up and copper price collars that previously limited margins matured in June.

Consolidated Q2 production reached 36 million pounds of copper, up 80% from the same period in 2025.

At Gibraltar, production totaled 30 million pounds of copper and sales were 32 million pounds. The mine also produced 559,000 pounds of molybdenum. With realized molybdenum prices approaching US$30 per pound, the by-product generated a credit of US$0.65 per pound of copper, helping offset cost pressures associated with higher diesel prices.

Florence Copper contributed 5.2 million pounds of copper production during its first full quarter of plant operations. Wellfield expansion is ongoing with additional wells being commissioned over the balance of the year. Five drill rigs are currently operating as the company works toward its planned production ramp-up.

“Florence Copper delivered its first quarter of production and we are encouraged by the early results of the ramp-up process,” McDonald said.

Beyond its producing assets, Trekor continues to advance its Yellowhead project in British Columbia. The BC Environmental Assessment Office recently issued a positive Readiness Decision, allowing the project to move into process planning and subsequent phases of the Environmental Assessment.

With Gibraltar providing an established production base and Florence Copper steadily ramping-up, Trekor enters the second half of 2026 with growing copper production and increased exposure to copper prices.

The preceding is PROMOTED CONTENT provided by Trekor Metals Limited and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit https://www.trekormetals.com for more information.