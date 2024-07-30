SRG Mining completes move to UAE, rebrand to Falcon Energy

The Canadian graphite miner formerly known as SRG Mining (TSXV: SRG) completed this month its re-domiciliation to the United Arab Emirates in a […]
By Jackson Chen of the Northern Miner July 30, 2024 At 12:40 pm
View of the Lola graphite project. Credit: SRG Mining

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

The Canadian graphite miner formerly known as SRG Mining (TSXV: SRG) completed this month its re-domiciliation to the United Arab Emirates in a move that would make it easier to secure foreign investments.

In a news release this week, SRG, now rebranded as Falcon Energy Materials, said it will continue to trade in the Canadian market under a new ticker symbol (FLCN) while maintaining its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The company completed its re-domiciliation to UAE in early July, a move that it says would provide the company with "expanded strategic options" as it advances partnership discussions. The name change was also announced to reflect a significant symbol in UAE culture.

Falcon Energy is currently developing the Lola graphite project in the Republic of Guinea. The UAE has double taxation and bilateral investment treaties with the African nation, the company noted.

“The equity markets in Canada are tough at the moment,” Falcon's CEO Matthieu Bos said in an interview with the Financial Post. “The Middle East is booming on all fronts. It’s an interesting place to do business … let’s just pick up shop and look where the money is, where the desire is to really make this (electric vehicle) value chain.”

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Sep 19 2024 - Sep 21 2024
3RD INTERNATIONAL MEET & EXPO ON MATERIALS SCIENCE AND NANOMATERIALS

Related Posts