Starr Peak cuts good copper-zinc-gold grades at NewMetal

Starr Peak Mining (TSXV: STE; OTC: STRPF) is drilling its NewMetal polymetallic property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near the town of Normetal, Que.

The company acquired the site in June 2019, including the historic Normetal mine, which operated periodically from the 1920s to 1975. About 10 million tonnes of ore grading 2.15% copper, 5.12% zinc, 0.549 g/t gold, and 45.25 g/t silver were mined. The mine was developed to a depth of 2,400 metres.

Starr Peak has divided its NewMetal drilling campaign into an Upper zone (above 400 metres vertically) and a Deep zone (below 400 metres vertically) at the Normetmar mineralization.

Holes from the Upper zone intersected 19 metres of 6.07% zinc-equivalent, including 1.04% copper; 8.9 metres of zinc-equivalent, including 0.44% copper; and 11.75 metres of 5.62% zinc-equivalent, including 4.2 metres of 13.15% zinc-equivalent.

The Upper zone has copper-rich intervals and also defined local separation of massive sulphide intervals that occur over core lengths of about 30 metres. The separation occurs near shallower historic Normetmar mineralization.

Drilling at the Deep zone intersected 13.3 metres of 10.39% zinc-equivalent, including 4.5 metres 3.16% copper, and 11.8 metres of 8.28% zinc-equivalent, including 0.84% copper.

The diabase dykes and mafic-felsic lithology contact at the NewMetal property make it highly prospective for gold.

More information about the NewMetal project is posted at https://www.StarrPeakMiningLtd.com.