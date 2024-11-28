Strong zinc results at Fireweed’s Macpass in Yukon point to resource upgrade for Tom target

High-grade zinc results from drilling at Fireweed Metals’ (TSXV: FWZ; US-OTC: FWEDF) Macpass project in eastern Yukon bring potential for significantly growing resources at the Tom target. Shares rose.

Highlight hole TS24-002 at Tom South cut 15.1 metres grading 10.39% zinc, 18.1% lead and 296.9 grams silver per tonne from 595.5 metres depth, including 8.1 metres at 12.76% zinc, 22.44% lead and 361.4 grams silver, the company reported Thursday.

Hole TS24-001 returned 18.1 metres at 9.02% zinc, 7.46% lead and 148.3 grams silver from 732.6 metres downhole, including 8.3 metres grading 16.18% zinc, 13.52% lead and 278.8 grams silver.

“The consistent high-grade intercepts at Tom South reinforce that the feeder zone in this area continues to define Tom as one of the most prolific known concentrations of zinc, lead, and silver in the Macpass district,” Fireweed CEO and president Peter Hemstead said in a release.

Hole TS24-002 represents the highest-grade and closest-to-surface intercept at Tom South yet, he said. Tom has spectacular grades and the intersections are almost entirely of sphalerite and galena, he added.