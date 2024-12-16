Taykwa Tagamou make largest-ever Indigenous investment – $20M – in a mine

The Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN) is making a $20-million direct investment - believed to be the largest-ever direct investment by an Indigenous nation – in the Crawford nickel project.

The Crawford nickel project near Timmins, Ont., is the flagship property of Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF). Early construction has begun with a target of production in 2027. A 27-year mine life is proposed, during which time the project will produce over 35 billion lb. of nickel, 58 million tonnes of iron, and 6 billion lb. of chrome. Added value will come from the in-process tailings carbon capture technology during that time.

The TTN will invest $20 million of its own capital in a note that is convertible into approximately 16.7 million Canada Nickel common shares at a price of $1.20 each. That will give TTN ab 8,4% stake in the company. Other key investors are Agnico Eagle Mines (11%), Samsung (8.7%), and Anglo American (7.6%).

"This partnership exemplifies our vision of economic self-determination," said Chief Bruce Archibald of TTN. "By utilizing our own capital to secure a significant stake in Canada Nickel, we're ensuring we have a true seat at the decision-making table.

“We are proud to be setting a new standard for First Nation partnership in the mining sector. It demonstrates how mutual respect can drive meaningful change and lasting benefits for both proponents and impacted First Nations," he added.

Learn more about the Crawford nickel project on www.CanadaNickel.com.