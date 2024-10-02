Tersa Earth, Silica-X integrate AI and biotech

Fresh off its recognition as a Top Innovator in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Sustainable Mining Challenge, Tersa Earth Innovations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Silica-X. The collaboration will integrate Silica-X’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology, WastePoint AI, and solution set into Tersa Earth’s operations, positioning the company as a leader in AI-driven biotech and zero-waste solutions for the mining and waste management industries.

Central to the collaboration is WastePoint, a multi-modal AI system developed by Silica-X, which offers unparalleled capabilities in analyzing and optimizing waste management and mining processes. Powered by Silica-X's proprietary functional presence engine, WastePoint integrates with Tersa Earth’s biotech solutions to improve decision-making and efficiency through advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and natural language processing.

This unique AI system will allow Tersa Earth to:

Create comprehensive databases for tailings and microbial consortia for material capture and processing.

Optimize reactor inputs for extracting precious metals and critical materials.

Enhance computational models that predict and improve the efficiency of chemical reactions in biotech-enabled mining operations.

Reduce costs and testing time by offering predictive input/output analysis models.

Integrate AI-driven solutions to scale Tersa Earth’s capabilities while providing a tailored approach for each client.

The partnership between Tersa Earth and Silica-X will benefit Tersa Earth’s customers by leveraging AI for more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable mining operations. Through the integration of WastePoint AI, Tersa Earth will be able to increase recovery, save time and money, provide valuable insights, and offer future-proofing.

The Tersa Earth and Silica-X collaboration will focus on the philosophy of “people, planet, profit,” using AI and biotech-powered solutions to reclaim value from waste while restoring damaged environments. Their combined expertise will mitigate environmental liabilities and create new revenue streams through resource recovery and the creation of earth-friendly materials for infrastructure.

