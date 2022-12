This week’s episode features geopolitical and natural resource commentator Paul from the Sirius Report in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Paul discusses the major themes of 2022, including the global move towards multipolarity, the EU’s energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, the increasing importance of gold, and further developments in BRICS+. He also discusses the diminishing sense of trust between the West and the Global South.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.