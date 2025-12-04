TNM Podcast: A ‘step change’ in sentiment — PwC’s Monica Banting on Canada’s mining policy

By Northern Miner Staff December 4, 2025 At 10:13 am
Monica Banting, National Mining Leader at PwC Canada.

This week’s episode features Monica Banting, National Mining Leader at PwC Canada, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about mining policy in Canada. Banting discusses the recent federal budget and its implications for the mining industry, and outlines approaches to policy and strategy that could help accelerate resource development across the country. She also comments on the significant shift in public perception toward mining in the last year.

