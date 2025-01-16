TNM Podcast: AME Roundup 2025 preview, BC mining update with CEO Keerit Jutla

This week’s episode features Keerit Jutla, President and CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration, who offers an exclusive preview of the upcoming AME Roundup conference in Vancouver, happening Jan. 20-23.

Jutla highlights key themes of the conference including supply chain security and the major keynote speakers. He also provides insights into recent developments in British Columbia’s mining sector including updates on the Mineral Tenure Act and ongoing efforts to expedite the province’s permitting process, which has faced significant delays.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.