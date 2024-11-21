TNM Podcast: How computer vision and ‘digital twins’ are changing the mining industry,featuring Immersal’s Sam Poole

This week’s episode features Sam Poole, Chief Revenue Officer of Immersal, a global leader in spatial mapping and visual positioning systems. Poole delves […]
By Northern Miner Staff November 21, 2024 At 9:08 am
Sam Poole, Chief Revenue Officer of Immersal.

Topics

Regions

Tags

This week’s episode features Sam Poole, Chief Revenue Officer of Immersal, a global leader in spatial mapping and visual positioning systems. Poole delves into the innovative use of absolute positioning systems to create low-data digital twins of mining sites. These cutting-edge solutions allow employees to remotely monitor and control the intricate operations of a mine with remarkable precision—up to 5 centimeters. Additionally, Poole discusses the industry’s transition toward full automation, highlighting how advanced sensors and photography are driving this transformation.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Dec 01 2024 - Dec 02 2024
Basics of Mining
Dec 02 2024 - Dec 04 2024
World Summit and Expo on Sensors and Satellite Communications
Dec 03 2024 - Dec 05 2024
Resourcing Tomorrow
Dec 12 2024 - Dec 13 2024
Mining-Tech 2024 – Mining Industry Technology Days

Related Posts