TNM Podcast: How computer vision and ‘digital twins’ are changing the mining industry,featuring Immersal’s Sam Poole

This week’s episode features Sam Poole, Chief Revenue Officer of Immersal, a global leader in spatial mapping and visual positioning systems. Poole delves into the innovative use of absolute positioning systems to create low-data digital twins of mining sites. These cutting-edge solutions allow employees to remotely monitor and control the intricate operations of a mine with remarkable precision—up to 5 centimeters. Additionally, Poole discusses the industry’s transition toward full automation, highlighting how advanced sensors and photography are driving this transformation.